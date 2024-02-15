EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan to start War 2 next week; To shoot an action packed introduction sequence

In 2019, Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal of Agent Kabir in War became the talk of the town and over the years, the character has made a distinct space for itself among the audience. He returned in the Spy Avatar with a post-credit sequence in the Diwali 2023 release, Tiger 3, which regenerated conversations around his return with War 2. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Hrithik Roshan is all set to start shooting for War 2 from next week.

An action-packed introduction for Hrithik Roshan in War 2

The YRF Spy Universe Film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and the filmmaker is all charged up to bring out a new side of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir in the War sequel. “Hrithik Roshan is all set to start shooting for War 2 by February 23. He kicks off the journey on War 2 with an action-packed introductory sequence, designed by Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Chopra, and the entire action team of the film. Hrithik will be shooting for his introductory action sequence for two weeks and the makers are confident to take the audience on a ride from the first frame of the film,” revealed a source close to the development.

Hrithik has been training to get into a certain body type for War 2 for the last two weeks, and that’s when he injured his lower back. But it’s not a serious injury and he will be back on the set like a true fighter from next week. “Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have meticulously worked on the script of War 2 to differentiate it from all that has been done in the YRF Spy Universe till date. War 2 will be an action spectacle like never before and as suggested by the post-credit sequence of Kabir, this one would be a little darker and gritty,” the source informed. War 2 will hit the big screen during the Independence Day 2025 period as the makers have locked an August 14, 2025 release.

Advertisement

War 2 goes Pan India with Hrithik Roshan and NTR JR. together

For those unaware, War 2 is the sixth film of the Aditya Chopra-designed YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), and Tiger 3 (2023). War 2 marks the Hindi Film debut of NTR JR, and with the film, Aditya Chopra has pulled off on a one-of-a-kind casting coup bringing two of the biggest actors of Hindi and Telugu Cinema in a single project, making it an Indian Film in true sense. Details on the dynamics of Hrithik and NTR have been kept under wraps for now. The film features Kiara Advani as the female lead marking her first film with the prestigious banner.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla during the promotions of his Republic Day 2023 release, Fighter, Hrithik Roshan had opened up about revisiting Kabir with War 2. “Kabir has definitely left a mark. And getting into Kabir's boots is going to be fun because this time, my challenge is to show Kabir in a different light. A different aspect of him which is going to be interesting,” Hrithik had said.

Talking of NTR, the actor will start shooting for War 2 by April 2024, once he concludes his work on the on-going Devara. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh to start Don 3 in August; Schedules Shaktimaan from May 2025