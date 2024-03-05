EXCLUSIVE: NTR Jr. to play an Indian agent in War 2; Aditya Chopra plans spin-offs too for his character

Pinkvilla was the first to report that NTR Jr. is joining Hrithik Roshan in War 2, the next chapter of the ambitious YRF Spy Universe, crafted by Aditya Chopra. Ever since then, there have been several speculations on the character arc of NTR Jr .in the film, as the first War film was a face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, with the latter in a negative role. There was a wide reportage on how NTR Jr. will be the main antagonist of YRF Spy Universe, but Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the NTR will be seen playing the part of an Indian Agent in War 2.

Aditya Chopra plans big for NTR Jr’s character in YRF Spy Universe

“After Salman Khan (Tiger), Hrithik Roshan (Kabir), and Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan), NTR Jr. is the newest Indian Agent in the YRF Spy Universe. His character is unlike any other in the Spy Films made so far and both Adi and Ayan are excited to explore a unique dynamic between Hrithik and NTR through War 2. The makers are aiming to surprise their audience with every aspect of War 2, as every character will have multiple shades” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Aditya Chopra has big plans for NTR’s character through the future timelines of the YRF Spy Universe. “The idea is to make it the first true-blue Pan India Universe of Indian Cinema wherein talents from across the industries come together to make an Indian Film. NTR’s character trajectory is not just restricted to War 2, but there will be spin-offs and cameo integrations in the upcoming films. It’s a long-term deal, and the idea is to introduce NTR with a Hindi Film in the best possible way,” the source informed.

War 2 to release during the Independence Day 2025 weekend

War 2 is the 6th Film of the YRF Spy Universe and will be followed by the yet-untitled Alia Bhatt and Sharvari film directed by Shiv Rawail. The two will be followed by the Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan 2, before finally moving on to the biggest face-off between Salman Khan and SRK in Tiger vs Pathaan. Talking of War 2, the Ayan Mukerji directorial is set to hit the big screen during the Independence Day 2025 weekend.

The film is currently on floors and is expected to be wrapped up in the second half of 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

