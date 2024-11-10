Was Akshay Kumar a ‘doodhwala’ before becoming an actor? Here’s what Ajay Devgn has to say: ‘You can ask him next time’

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's recent release, Singham Again, brought a massive storm at the box office. While fans love their on-screen camaraderie, their off-screen friendship also screams goals. Recently, making a candid revelation, Devgn mentioned that Kumar was earlier a ‘doodhwala’ as he reflected on the latter’s habit of waking up early.

While speaking at Bollywood Hungama Hangout, Ajay Devgn was asked to share one thing about Akshay Kumar that people still don’t know. In response, Devgn stated that he was sure people knew everything about him before his candid remark.

He further continued by hilarious stating, “Woh subha 4 baje uthate hain, yeh toh aapko pata hi hoga. (You would know that he gets up at 4 in the morning). Aap logo ko pata hai pehle woh doodhwala tha. (Do you know, he was a milkman before). You can ask him next time,” leaving live audience and fans amused with his candid and cheeky revelation.

During a conversation with Amar Ujala Samvad earlier this year, the Housefull 5 actor had detailed his morning routine stating that his day starts at 4 am-4.30 am, and he goes to sleep by 9 pm-9.30 pm. He humorously noted that this early morning time is when he enjoys some peace and quiet for himself, as his wife and kids are still asleep, allowing him to escape the day's stresses.

Kumar also mentioned that everyone should carve out 2 to 3 hours for themselves, which he believes is the ideal time when they can enjoy some peace and quiet. The Welcome To The Jungle star emphasized that this time isn’t about exercising; it’s about sitting back, reflecting, and simply taking in the surroundings.

Notably, prior to Singham Again, Akshay and Ajay have earlier worked in movies like Suhaag, Khakee, Hey Bro, and Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai.

Going further Akshay has an exciting line-up of projects with movies like Welcome To The Jungle, Jolly LLB 3, Sky Force, Housefull 5, and Untitled film on C. Sankaran Nair among others. In addition to this, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Akshay is planning a sequel to Bhagam Bhag nearly 20 years after the original released with Govinda and Paresh Rawal.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has De De Pyaar De 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2 in the pipeline.

