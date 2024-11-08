EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar to re-unite for a comedy film directed by Rohit Shetty? Singham Again helmer says ‘It’s a great idea’

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are riding high on the tremendous success of their latest film, Singham Again. The movie has already surpassed a remarkable Rs. 246 crore and is still making a strong impact at the box office. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn sent a wave of excitement by agreeing to consider a comedy film with Akshay Kumar.

During a post-release interview of Singham Again, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty sat with us and spoke extensively on the movie’s success. Notably, fans have been enjoying the on-screen camaraderie between Akshay Kumar and Devgn.

Upon being asked if Devgn has ever discussed with Rohit Shetty to work on a comedy film with Akshay Kumar, considering both the actors have an impeccable and contrasting comic timing.

In response to this, the duo was honest to admit that they hadn’t contemplated the collaboration but liked the idea to ponder over it in the future. He said, "I’ve never thought of that, but it’s not a bad idea now that you’ve said it we will talk about it." Agreeing to him, Rohit Shetty who was also sitting next to him stated, "Actually, yeah" and Devgn admitted, "It’s a great idea."

It is worth mentioning that during the same conversation, Rohit also confirmed making Golmaal 5 prompting a euphoric response from the live audience.

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have earlier shared screen space in movies like Suhaag, Khakee, Hey Bro, and Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai.

The fifth installment in the beloved cop universe, Singham Again, was released on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Led by Ajay Devgn, the movie also featured Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprising their roles as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Veer Sooryavanshi from Simmba and Sooryavanshi respectively.

In addition to this, the movie also featured Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and new entrants Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in the key roles. Additionally, Salman Khan’s cameo as Chulbul Pandey left fans all the more delighted.

According to Pinkvilla’s trade analysis, India's net collection of Singham Again is around Rs 160 crore, globally and it has grossed close to Rs 250 crore worldwide. The action-entertainer is currently running in the theaters.