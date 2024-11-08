In the last 2 years, Ajay Devgn has served the audience by delivering successful films in the thriller and supernatural space in the form of Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan. Both the films have received love from the audiences, and there is a demand from them to see more in the world of these two feature films. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla at the Masterclass, Ajay Devgn gave an update on the future of these two franchises.

Talking about them, Ajay Devgn said, “Shaitaan 2 is being written at the moment. A team is also working on the next Drishyam film.” The response from Ajay Devgn won a lot of applause from the audience in the auditorium, and spiked instant excitement for them. Through the conversation, Ajay Devgn also confirmed that sequels to De De Pyaar De, Son of Sardar, Dhamaal, and Golmaal are also in the works. “This is the time for sequels, and that’s happening because the audience is prepared to know what they are going to get in the film. The characters become relatable and the audience is sure on what they will get on the big screen,” he added.

Ajay Devgn opened up about hitting the Rs 100 crore mark with Singham Again. For those unaware, it is the fastest century for the actor. “As far as numbers are concerned, they are important, but I think the most important thing is the love of the audience. We survive on that, so when you get that, you don’t get towards numbers.”

In the exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty also opened up about the future of the cop universe, as also a possible 2-hero film featuring Salman Khan with Ajay. The duo also discussed Golmaal FIVE, All The Best 2, and Dhamaal 4 among others. Singham Again is presently running in cinema halls all across the globe. You can watch the full video below.

