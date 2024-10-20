If there’s one person, who doesn’t believe in the politics of the film fraternity and prefers to focus on his own work – it’s Akshay Kumar. While the Khiladi returned after calling it a wrap on the London schedule of Housefull 5 earlier in the week, we hear that he has already started work on the patch-work on his next with Karan Johar, a biopic on C Sankaran Nair. According to our highly placed sources, Akshay Kumar has commenced a 5-day schedule of the courtroom drama, set against the backdrop of Jallianwala Baug Massacre.

“It’s going to be a film wrap post this final schedule of 5-days in Mumbai. A large chunk of post-production work is already completed and the sequences of this schedule are more of a patchwork for continuity purposes. The ones who have seen the first cut of C Sankaran Nair Biopic can’t stop raving about the content and the performance of Akshay Kumar. Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar have made a very special film for the cinema-going audience,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the title of this courtroom drama will be announced in a fortnight.

We also hear that Akshay will dive into the next schedule of Housefull 5 after finishing the patchwork of this yet-untitled feature film. “There might be some patchwork portions for Jolly LLB 3 followed by the next leg of Welcome To The Jungle as well in the months to come. Akshay is a thorough professional and indeed an unstoppable force,” the source added.

Moving on to his peer, Ajay Devgn, the actor is all set to start two new films in the window of December to March. “While the first to begin is the Jagan Shakti-directed jungle adventure, which features him as a forest ranger, the next in line is the Indra Kumar directorial Dhamaal 4 slated to begin from March 2025. The shoot for De De Pyaar De 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 wiill be wrapped up before AJ moves on to Luv Ranjan-produced jungle adventure and the comic franchise with Indu ji,” the source informed.

The 5-minute footage of Baby John followed by the trailer of Citadel has created a big conversation in the film industry about ‘Action Hero’ – Varun Dhawan. According to sources, the industry has started to see the potential in Varun Dhawan to carry an action film, and have flooded him with offers in the genre. “The 5-minute footage of Baby John has met with overwhelming response from across the quarters – and the producers – Murad Khetani, Atlee, and Jio Studios – are not holding back from showing it to their fraternity colleagues. The word has resulted in a series of action films coming VD’s way,” shared a source.

The source added, “Varun is however waiting for the release of Baby John before signing on for the next lot of subjects. He is already committed to shoot for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Border 2, and hopefully, No Entry 2 in 2025. He is very careful of his choices, and wants to be sure on all the action films he takes up from here on.” Meanwhile, the Baby John teaser will drop in the last week of October, and be attached to the prints of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The teaser will be submitted to CBFC for clearance in a day or two. For those unaware, Baby John also has an action-packed cameo of Salman Khan, directed by Atlee himself.

