Ajay Devgn's heartfelt birthday wish for wifey Kajol is winning internet; ‘You’re the one who brings joy to our lives’

Actress Kajol is celebrating her 50th birthday on August 5, 2024, and has received special wishes from her celebrity friends and co-stars. A particularly touching tribute came from her husband, actor Ajay Devgn. His post, featuring a beautiful picture and a heartfelt caption, expresses his admiration for Kajol today, tomorrow, and always.

The image shows Ajay and Kajol posing together, looking absolutely adorable. The caption read, "your laughter is contagious, your love infinite, and your energy… well, I’m still catching up! Despite all the pranks I pull, you’re the one who brings joy to our lives ♥️ Celebrating you today and always Happiest Birthday @kajol."

Kriti Sanon, Tanisha Mukherji, and other celebrities also expressed their affection for Kajol on her birthday. Karan Johar posted a series of treasured memories with Kajol on Instagram to mark the occasion. The photos featured blurry selfies from their Durga Puja celebrations and Johar's 50th birthday party. One especially touching image showed Johar giving Kajol a kiss on the cheek. The collection also included selfies with Manish Malhotra and Gauri Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, The Maidaan actor has a couple of movies in the pipeline. His latest release was Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha co-starring Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Pinkvilla earlier reported that Ajay has started up to film two different franchise movies, De De Pyaar De 2 and Son of Sardaar 2, in London starting this June. It has been reported that Ajay finished shooting Singham Again and Raid 2 by the end of May, with both films set for release in the latter half of 2024. Afterward, he will travel to London to begin work on De De Pyaar De 2 before moving on to Son of Sardaar 2.

The initial phase of Ajay’s London schedule will involve a 15-day shoot for De De Pyaar De 2, directed by Anushul Sharma. Following this, he will start filming Son of Sardaar 2, a sequel to his successful 2012 comedy.

While the director for Son of Sardar 2 has not been announced, the source mentioned that an acclaimed Punjabi film director known for comedies is expected to lead the project.

While the status of Singham Again, Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Son of Sardar 2 is clear, projects such as Dhamaal 4, Drishyam 3 are still under development. Additionally, there is speculation that Shaitaan 2 might also be on the horizon for next year.

