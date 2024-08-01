Nani sends special birthday wishes to Hi Nanna co-star Mrunal Thakur on her birthday: 'Have an awesome one'

Mrunal Thakur has turned a year older today. On the occasion of her birthday, Nani took to his social media handle to pen a heartfelt note for the actress. In the photo shared by the Saripodhaa Sanivaaram actor, both the stars can be seen sharing a candid and joyous moment on the sets of their film Hi Nanna. The picture captures the genuine camaraderie between the co-stars.

The photo features Nani, dressed casually in a grey cardigan over a checkered shirt, and Mrunal Thakur, looking charming in a floral skirt paired with a light-colored top. The duo is seen standing next to a vintage car, with Nani exuding a relaxed vibe and Mrunal laughing heartily, her hand covering her mouth. This candid moment perfectly captures Nani and Mrunal Thakur's friendship.

Accompanying the photo, Nani wished Mrunal with the caption, "Happy birthday yashi @mrunalofficial2016. Have an awesome one."

Meanwhile, Nani and Mrunal played the leads opposite each other in the film Hi Nanna, which was a huge success. The film follows the story of a doting father and his daughter who cross paths with a woman named Yashna. However, their lives take a dramatic turn when they uncover some hidden truths about their past. The film was directed by Shouryuv.

Meanwhile, Mrunal recently made a cameo appearance in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The movie also features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, among others in prominent roles. On the other hand, Nani is gearing up for the release of his film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which will release in theaters on August 29.

Written and directed by Vivek Athreya, this Telugu-language vigilante action thriller is produced by D. V. V. Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. The film features Nani and Priyanka Mohan in the leading roles, with notable performances from S. J. Suryah, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Aditi Balan, and Sai Kumar in supporting roles.

