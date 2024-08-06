Has Sanjay Dutt been dropped from Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 due to UK visa rejection? Find out who replaced him

Released in 2012, Son of Sardaar won the hearts of audiences. Now, over a decade later, the sequel is set to excite fans once again. Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt were initially cast for the project alongside Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. However, recent reports suggest that Sanjay Dutt is no longer part of the film due to complications with obtaining a UK visa and has been replaced by Ravi Kishan.

Sanjay Dutt was set to portray the antagonist in Son of Sardaar 2, alongside Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur. According to a report by Mid-day, Sanjay Dutt has been excluded from the film, which is being filmed in Scotland, due to a rejected UK visa application linked to his past incarceration. The source disclosed that Dutt had previously faced difficulties securing a UK visa as well.

The source also indicated that Sanjay Dutt's visa issues might affect the filming of Housefull 5, which is scheduled to start shooting in London in September. When asked if producer Sajid Nadiadwala would need to find a replacement for Dutt, the source explained, “Sajid has chosen a wiser route. While the shooting with the cast begins in London, all of Sanju’s portions will be filmed in Mumbai. So, there are no issues on that front.”

In April 1993, Sanjay Dutt was detained under TADA and the Arms Act, and later found guilty of violating the Arms Act for possessing illegal firearms acquired from other individuals involved in the 1993 Bombay bombings. He was sentenced to five years in prison. The Supreme Court confirmed his five-year sentence in March 2013, and after several bail periods, he served his full term and was released in 2016.

Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt were set to reprise their roles as Billu and Jassi in Son of Sardaar 2. The sequel was rumored to start afresh rather than pick up where the first film left off.

Earlier, a source exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that Son of Sardaar 2 will include Vijay Raaz, Ravi Kishan, Chunky Pandey, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Vindu Dara Singh, Mukul Dev, Sharat Saxena, Roshni Walia, and Ashwini Kalsekar in prominent roles, apart from lead actors.