Dad-to-be Ali Fazal recalls how he ended up playing Joy Lobo in Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots: 'After the audition, I left...'

You may know him as Guddu Pandit, but to us, he will always be our beloved Joy Lobo from 3 Idiots. For those unaware, Ali Fazal made his Bollywood debut with a small yet memorable role in Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's acclaimed film, 3 Idiots. Recently, dad-to-be Fazal recalled how he landed the role.

Ali Fazal on how he got his debut role in Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots

In a conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Ali Fazal reminisced about his Hindi debut role as Joy Lobo in the Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots. When asked how he landed the role, he said, "I was doing a play in Bombay when I received a call from Raju Sir’s office for an audition. I went in, read the part, and he watched it. I vaguely recall that he had seen one of my plays before and may have called me based on that".

He further mentioned that after the audition, he left and quietly recorded the song Give Me Some Sunshine. While on the train, he was listening to that song, and within a day or two, Raju Sir confirmed him for the role. It was then that he realized the enormity of cinema.

Ali Fazal talks about doing odd jobs during initial days

Advertisement

In the same podcast, Ali Fazal talked about his days before acting and shared one of his most creative odd jobs. Playfully, he mentioned a time when he purchased burgers for a certain amount and then sold them without specifying the vendor. When asked why people wouldn't buy the burgers directly from the store, Ali responded that he was simply making it convenient by delivering them to people's homes and called it a proper sales job.

Ali Fazal on the work front

On the professional front, Ali Fazal was last seen in Khufiya. He is now gearing up to captivate audiences with the highly anticipated third season of Mirzapur, where he will reprise his role as Guddu Pandit. The show features a stellar cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, and others.

Recently, the makers of Mirzapur unveiled the long-awaited trailer, and the series is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 5, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mirzapur 3 Trailer OUT: Ali Fazal gears up to take over Purvanchal, but Pankaj Tripathi promises to create history