PICS: Priyanka Chopra in chill mood as she enjoys family time with Nick Jonas, Malti; don't miss mother-daughter's fun banter

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with her upcoming film The Bluff. Amid her busy schedule, she had a fun time with her family on the weekend featuring her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, and mother Madhu Chopra. The pictures of them enjoying their quality time are unmissable.

New pictures of Priyanka Chopra, Malti, and Nick Jonas have our hearts

On July 7, Dhruv Chopra took to his Instagram account and shared a series of pictures from Australia. In the snaps, we can see Priyanka Chopra having a fun time with her daughter Malti Marie, husband Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra, and other family members.

In one of the pictures, Priyanka can be seen posing with Nick and others while holding her little munchkin in her arms and the 9th picture captures a heartwarming moment between the mother-daughter duo as they are having a banter during their meal time.

Sharing the pictures, he penned, "Thanks, Mimi (@priyankachopra ), Nick (@nickjonas ), Chachi (@drmadhuakhourichopra ), and widdle Malti (@maltimarie ) for such a fun, relaxed, chill, happy weekend. Some great memories made!"

Have a look:

When Priyanka Chopra dropped relatable mommy post featuring Malti Marie

On June 9, taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra re-shared a fun reel. In the video, we can see some men getting shocked as the caption reads, "When the baby puts himself back to sleep in the middle of the night."

Advertisement

Reacting to the video, PeeCee who could relate to it because of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, wrote, "A win is a win."

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

PeeCee is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie, The Bluff. She often shares pictures and videos from the sets to keep fans updated about her work and life. The actress also sometimes gets accompanied by her daughter on the sets.

Speaking more about The Bluff, the movie also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. It is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO.

Meanwhile, reportedly Farhan Akhtar is looking to revive Jee Le Zaraa, starring Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra on daughter's 10-year age gap with Nick Jonas: 'Both care for each other, that's all'