WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh enjoying kehwa in Dal Lake will make you want to take trip to Kashmir this holiday season

Diljit Dosanjh has been traveling around India and sharing glimpses of his time in different locations. His latest destination is Jammu and Kashmir and the global sensation offered a peek into his trip on social media. Diljit enjoying a kehwa in Dal Lake will make you want to take a trip to Kashmir this holiday season.

Today, December 17, 2024, Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram and shared a video from his Kashmir vacation. He was seen sitting inside a Shikara as he went boating in the Dal Lake in Srinagar. A vendor wished him good morning and welcomed the ‘global star’ to Kashmir. He served Diljit kehwa, the traditional tea. The singer enjoyed his drink to the music of the rubab.

In the caption, Diljit wrote, “Dal Lake Star Mustaq Bhai Ka Kehwa & Adnan bhai ka Rabab (Dal Lake Star Mustaq Bhai's Kehwa & Adnan Bhai's Rabab),” accompanied by a pink lotus emoji.

Watch the video here!

Netizens took to the comments section and showcased their love for Diljit Dosanjh. One person said, “Most Humble person. Welcome to Kashmir,” while another wrote, “Bringing the world closer with his magic @diljitdosanjh.”

Some users also appreciated the beauty of Kashmir. One netizen said, “So beautiful,” and another stated, “every moment is a glimpse of heaven here.” Many others left red heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Earlier, Diljit posted a video of himself walking amid fallen leaves in Kashmir. He captioned it, “KASHMIR. THE HEAVEN ON EARTH.” Check it out!

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh has performed in many cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and more, as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. On December 6, the Crew actor was in Bangalore where he mesmerized the audience with his songs.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who has been staying away from the spotlight since becoming a mother, was also present at the venue. She was seen vibing to Diljit’s music with the crowd and even went on stage to interact with him. Many pictures and videos of the duo went viral on the internet.

On the acting front, he is set to star in the comedy film No Entry 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

