Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy holiday season as they attend Morgan Stewart McGraw's Christmas dinner in the US; see PIC

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently in Saudi Arabia to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival. The couple returned to the United States to resume their holiday season festivities. Priyanka and Nick attended their friend Morgan Stewart McGraw's Christmas dinner in style.

On December 16, 2024, Morgan Stewart McGraw took to her Instagram Stories and offered a peek into her recent Christmas dinner. In one picture, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posed with her and her husband, Jordan McGraw. The Desi Girl looked stunning in a white dress, red heels, and hoop earrings. Her makeup was flawless, and her hair was left flowing in soft curls.

Nick looked dapper in a white t-shirt, black pants, and a black blazer. He paired the outfit with white shoes and a chain. The couple smiled softly for the camera.

Morgan Stewart also posted some pictures showcasing the arrangements for the dinner. The dining table was decorated in Christmas colors, with red candles and red berry stems. A closer look at the elegant crockery was also shared.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was shooting for her spy series Citadel Season 2 in London. In her wrap post on Instagram, the actress thanked her team and expressed her excitement to start the holiday season with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

She wrote, “A few days late but I’ve been on a roller coaster. I wrapped Citadel season 2!! This year has been a whirlwind for me but to be surrounded by so much love and support makes everything easier. I’m so grateful to the cast and crew and especially my team who propped me up. Now… I’m Diving into the holiday season (Christmas tree, snowflake, and ice cream emoji).”

Meanwhile, during their time in Saudi Arabia just a few days ago, Priyanka and Nick enjoyed a desert adventure. PC shared some glimpses of them taking an ATV ride and posing with a camel. She captioned it, “More days like these please, thank you Jeddah and @redseafilm.”

During the film festival, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was very close to signing a Hindi movie.

