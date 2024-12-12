New mom Deepika Padukone’s radiant smile in backstage PICS from Diljit Dosanjh’s Bangalore concert will melt your heart

Deepika Padukone became a mother in 2024 after welcoming her first child, Dua. She has not made many appearances since her daughter’s birth so the fans of the actress were extremely delighted after seeing her at Diljit Dosanjh’s Bangalore concert. Now, some backstage pictures of Deepika from the show have surfaced on the internet in which the new mom’s radiant smile promises to melt your heart.

Today, December 12, 2024, Deepika Padukone’s fan page on X (formerly Twitter) shared some unseen pictures of the actress from Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour concert in Bangalore. In the pictures, Deepika was seen posing alongside a group of female dancers, who were dressed in their costumes. Glowing in a customized white t-shirt sporting Diljit’s song’s title Lover, and gray jeans, she smiled for the camera.

The tweet stated, “Deepika backstage with dancers at Diljit Dosanjh DIL-LUMINATI concert in Bangalore.” Have a look at the pictures here!

Earlier, Deepika Padukone and Diljit Dosanjh shared a lot of glimpses from the concert. The Chennai Express star not only enjoyed with her friends in the audience but also graced the stage to vibe with the singer.

Responding to one of Diljit’s posts, Deepika expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you for the memories…” Her husband Ranveer Singh also mentioned some special words for the Amar Singh Chamkila actor. He said, “Always spreading love and positivity! May it all multiply and circle back to you, Paaji! God bless!”

Advertisement

Deepika and Ranveer’s daughter was born on September 8, 2024. On the occasion of Diwali, the couple revealed the little one’s name as Dua Padukone Singh. Explaining the reason and meaning, their caption read, “‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

Deepika Padukone was last seen on the big screen in the Cop Universe movie Singham Again as DCP Shakti Shetty. The Rohit Shetty directorial was released in theaters on November 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh’s next concert is in Chandigarh on December 14, followed by performances in Mumbai and Guwahati.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla At RSIFF: Priyanka Chopra has BIG update for those waiting to see her in Hindi movie; ‘Keep your fingers crossed’