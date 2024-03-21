WATCH: Farah Khan and Ananya Panday's latest Instagram reel has everyone in splits; celebs join the fun

Trust Farah for serving some of the best BTS content to the fans. The director and choreographer is one of the biggest entertainers on Instagram too thanks to her funny reels with Bollywood stars that she often shoots while working with them. Recently she posted a collaborative video with Ananya Panday on Instagram which will make you laugh and appreciate her sense of humor as well.

Farah Khan shares a funny video with Ananya Panday on Instagram

Farah Khan took to Instagram today and shared a collaborative funny reel with Ananya Panday. In the reel, both of them can be seen twinning in red. However, it takes a hilarious turn when they cross paths and give shade to each other. The video is complemented by the title song of the TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi which takes the fun to the next level.

Captioning the video, Farah wrote, "When someone younger n hotter wears the same colour"

Ananya Panday also took to Instagram Stories and reposted the video. "My frenemyyyy Farah ji @farahkhankunder" she wrote along with several emojis.

Malaika Arora, Sanjay Kapoor and more celebs react

Many celebs reacted to the video in the comments section as they couldn't control their laughter. Malaika Arora took to the comments section and posted four laughter emojis. Sanjay Kapoor appreciated Farah's expressions in the video and wrote, "she may be hotter and younger can’t give that Oscar winning expression" accompanied by several laughter emojis.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Panday couldn't control laughing and wrote, 'faru' along with four laughter emojis. Patralekhaa and Seema Sajdeh also joined others in the comments section.

Netizens love the video

Netizens also loved the video and flooded the comments section with praises. "Both of u looking superb in red" wrote a fan followed by three red heart emojis. "So beautiful So elegant just looking like a wow" wrote another. "Hahah really want to make reels with you what a content" shared a fan expressing her desire to make reels with Farah and Ananya.

Recently Farah Khan hosted a party for English singer Ed Sheeran as he arrived in Mumbai. The party was attended by several Bollywood stars including Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Malaika Arora and more.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday is expecting baby boy with hubby Ivor; couple drops gender reveal video