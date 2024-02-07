WATCH: Fighter star Hrithik Roshan gives peek into BTS moments for his character Patty in film

Hrithik Roshan has been receiving glowing reviews for his role in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The actor, who portrayed Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, delighted fans by sharing behind-the-scenes footage. The clips offer a glimpse into the extensive preparation Hrithik underwent to portray a Fighter Jet Pilot on screen.

Today, on February 7, renowned actor Hrithik Roshan took to his X handle (Formerly known as Twitter) and shared a glimpse of the behind the scenes moments of his Fighter character Patty. The video titled 'Meet Patty' offers a sneak-peek of the preparation and training Hrithik underwent to embody his onscreen character - Patty.

In the video, Hrithik is observed learning how to climb onto the cockpit of the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI. He is also depicted undergoing simulation training and practicing various maneuvers. The actor filmed scenes at actual sites such as the Tezpur Air base in Assam and Hyderabad's Dundigal Air Force Academy. Additionally, he is shown engaging with Indian Air Force personnel and residents.

Sharing the video, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Meet Patty - A #Fighter Pilot whose only allegiance is to his country. The sky is his playground, and his Sukhoi's cockpit is his home. A fierce leader, an unwavering friend and an enemy to be feared. But most of all, he's a Fighter Forever,” and added an Indian flag emoji.

About Fighter

Siddharth Anand's movie features a remarkable group of actors, with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, supported by experienced talents like Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Deepika plays the character of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known by the call sign Minni, in the Air Dragons team, while Hrithik portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, affectionately known as Patty.

Anil Kapoor plays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, nicknamed Rocky, while Karan Singh Grover portrays Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, referred to as Taj. Akshay Oberoi adeptly depicts the character of Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, known as Bash. Additionally, Rishabh Sawhney is introduced as the formidable antagonist in the movie Fighter.

Alongside these outstanding performances, Mahesh Shetty, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana, and Talat Aziz play significant roles, adding depth to the movie with their remarkable contributions.

