WATCH: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai feels 'blessed' as US swimming team performs AR Rahman's Taal Se Taal

The USA's women's artistic swimming team performed the famous Taal Se Taal for their underwater choreography at the World Aquatics Doha 2024. The video of their month-old performance has been shared widely on social media. Bollywood film director Subhash Ghai reacted to it as the theme music of his 1999 film, Taal, composed by the Oscar-winning composer-singer AR Rahman, was used.

The video shows the USA's women's artistic swimming team performing on the opening music of the song Taal Se Taal Mila. Sharing a screenshot from the performance, Subhash Ghai took to his X (previously Twitter) and expressed his happiness.

He penned, "RARELY IT HAPPENS WHEN A HINDI FILM THEME MUSIC LIKE TAAL’ BECOMES ICONIC (clapping hands emoji)."

The filmmaker continued, "It was seen at World Aquatics DOHA 2024 which inspired the USA ARTISTIC SWIMMING TEAM to display their unique performance on the music of TAAL. I feel blessed... thank you all (heart and hug emoji)."

Take a look:

Fans also reacted to the video on X. One fan wrote, "Taal Se Taal is perfect for any cultural event.. AR truly is the face of Indian music." Another social media user added, "So cool!." "This is a proud moment for all Indians & definitely Indian Music Rocks," an X user wrote.

Meanwhile, Taal Se Taal Mila is composed by AR Rahman and written by Anand Bakshi. The song is sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. The song is performed by Aishwarya Rai in the movie.

