Subhash Ghai EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker reveals why he waited so long to venture into television with Janaaki

Subhash Ghai, the veteran filmmaker is celebrated for his larger-than-life cinema. The showman of the industry is known for films with ensemble casts and has delivered hits like Pardes, Karz, Saudagar, Khal Nayak, and Hero, among others. He made headlines this year for an unusual move when he ventured into the television space. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Subhash Ghai opened up about his TV project, Janaaki.

Subhash Ghai on why it took him so long to venture into television

The filmmaker has been directing films for more than three decades. Talking about why it took him so long to explore the television space, he shared that he does intensive research before venturing into any project. Subhash Ghai said, “You see unless I study a thing, I don’t do it. So, when in 2019-20 I could see there is a huge expansion of presenting stories on OTT, television serials of various kinds, and also people’s growing taste in entertainment. Today, entertainment is a very wider world. Toh uske wajah se when I started studying it, pandemic aa gaya. (Pandemic began) We wanted to start before pandemic. But now we are ready, we have been shooting for the last one year, Janaaki."

Take a look at Subhash Ghai's post on 30 years of Khal Nayak:

Further, he added when and where to watch the new show. “And that is how on 15th August, 8:30 p.m., you will see it on DD National channel. We have really enjoyed it, at least I have enjoyed it watching the new medium of telling a story. My team of writers and director shave done a wonderful job. Even the DD guys are surprised to see the quality of the show. They were not expecting this, but we told that quality is the first thing we should take care of. So, I’m glad we have our premiere show on August 15th,” added the Khal Nayak director.

On choosing DD National instead of other more commercial channels

Ghai also revealed his reason behind choosing DD National for his television debut. “See there are three things, they gave me the price better than these studios gave me. Second thing, they gave me credit freedom, they respect the filmmaker. Thirdly, it has a reach of 35 crore people, jo unlogon ke nahi hai. I wanted to reach the maximum people, B class town, A class, all ABC people. Aajkal OTT mein kya ho gaya (What happens these days in OTT space is) modern youth, metro youth, they are meant for OTT, right? But television series is meant for families. So, there are different mediums with different nature, different demands, and different formats. But I’m a student of cinema, and we will remain cinema makers and you’ll hear very soon a film that I’m going to direct,” concluded the director.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Smriti Irani responds to a troll who asked if she married her friend’s husband