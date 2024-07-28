WATCH: Iulia Vantur shares inside glimpses from her birthday bash; Arbaaz Khan cheers as she cuts cake

Romanian singer and actress Iulia Vantur, who is rumored to be dating superstar Salman Khan, turned a year older on July 24. Salman threw an intimate party on her 44th birthday with his family and their friends in attendance.

Several pictures from her birthday bash went viral on the Internet. Now, Iulia has treated her Instafam family to an unseen video from her birthday celebration.

Iulia Vantur smiles as she cuts her birthday cake

On July 28, Iulia Vantur took to Instagram to share a montage clip from her 44th birthday. In the clip, Iulia can be seen cutting her a four-tier white cake as she celebrates her birthday on the occasion.

A table with her birthday cake on top has firework candles placed around it and the room is decorated with balloons all over. The guests sing Happy Birthday on the occasion.

She opted for a black top and tan brown pants and kept her hair open for the celebration.

In a moment, Iulia can be seen cutting another birthday cake while sitting down. She looks stunning in her brown dress.

Arbaaz Khan wishes her a happy birthday

While Salman Khan wasn't visible in the clips, we got a glimpse of his brother Arbaaz Khan. The actor-producer can be seen cheering for the singer.

The Main Chala singer penned a sweet note for her fans in the caption.

"U’ve asked for pics of my birthday cake. I don't have any pics but I do have a few videos of the few cakes I happily enjoyed. This year definitely will be a sweet year #cake #birthday #celebration," it reads.

Watch the video here:

Iulia Vantur poses in a family picture with Salman Khan and more

Earlier, we chanced upon an inside picture from Iulia Vantur's birthday celebration hosted by Salman Khan. Salman's brother-in-law, actor and producer Atul Agnihotri dropped a group photo featuring the superstar, the singer, and more.

The photo also had Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Alvira Khan, and others.

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur's work fronts

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3, a sequel to the 2017 film, Tiger Zinda Hai. He was paired with Katrina Kaif in the 2023 film.

Salman is now gearing up for AR Murgadoss' directorial venture, Sikandar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming film will be released on Eid 2025.

Iulia Vantur has crooned Main Chala with Guru Randhawa which starred Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal. Iulia's other tracks include Yai Re, Zoom Zoom, Seetimaar, Party Chale On and more.

