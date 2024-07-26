Salman Khan's rumored ladylove Iulia Vantur leans on him in UNSEEN pic from her birthday celebration; fans can't keep calm

Salman Khan recently united with his friends and family to celebrate rumored ladylove Iulia Vantur’s birthday. The intimate celebrations were attended by Sajid Khan, Himesh Reshammiya, Palak Muchhal, Mika Singh, and others. Several inside pictures from the same have been going viral on the internet. Meanwhile, a photo that has broken the internet features Iulia standing close to the superstar.

Iulia Vantur stands close to Salman Khan as they get clicked during birthday celebrations

Iulia Vantur rang in her 44th birthday on Wednesday, while she was inundated with several heartfelt birthday wishes from her loved ones. The Romanian singer also enjoyed her special day to the fullest with her close friends. Among several pictures, a photo that has been ruling the internet depicts Iulia and Salman Khan’s close bond.

In the viral photo, we can see the singer leaning on Salman Khan while she placed her hand on the Sikandar actor’s shoulder. In the photo, we can see her and Mika Singh striking a dashing pose while Khan indulges in banter with Himesh Reshammiya, and the two are seen breaking into hysterical laughter.

The photo which has been shared by a fan page hailed it as a "Pic of the day."

In addition to this, several fans also gushed over the photograph and dropped multiple red-heart, heart-eye and fire emojis in the comments section.

Iulia Vantur pens heartfelt gratitude note for 'wonderful people' in her life

Furthermore, Iulia also dropped a video on her social media handle juxtaposing several unseen pictures with Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal, Maniesh Paul, Shekhar Ravjiani, Arjun Kanungo and more.

"I’m very grateful to have wonderful people in my life. A big thank u to each and one of u who have blessed my journey. I love u, my life is more beautiful because of u (Accompanied by a red-heart emoji) Thank u for all the wishes and love, I m sending u a big, loving hug #birthday #celebration #family #friends," she wrote in the caption.

More inside pictures from Iulia Vantur's birthday celebrations

Here are some of the inside pictures dropped by Himesh’s wife, Sonia Kapoor, on her Instagram handle. A multi-picture post gave a glimpse into the joyous evening that marked the celebrations.

"Lovely evening with bhai @beingsalmankhan and family and friends and super sweet birthday girl @vanturiulia , best wishes always lots of love," the post was captioned.

Salman and Iulia have collaborated on songs Jag Ghoomeya and Seeti Maar.

