EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor team up for a rom-com by Shashank Khaitan for Karan Johar

Over the last few days, there have been reports about Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor reuniting on multiple projects. While a section of the media reported about the duo teaming up on Dulhania 3, there was another section reporting extensively about Janhvi coming on board David Dhawan’s comic entertainer. Interestingly, there was also a buzz about an action film featuring Varun, Tiger Shroff and Janhvi. We at Pinkvilla have an exclusive update on what’s actually brewing between the duo.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor discussing a rom-com for Karan Johar

According to sources close to the development, Varun and Janhvi are in talks to reunite for a romantic comedy to be directed by Shashank Khaitan. “When it’s Shashank and Varun, everyone assumes the film to be a part of the Dulhania franchise. Over the last year, Shashank has developed a fresh romantic comedy with a quirky title and is in advanced stages of discussion with Varun and Janhvi to play the lead. It will be quintessential romantic comedy that the Hindi Film Industry is known for over the years,” revealed a source close to the development.

Apart from Varun and Janhvi, the filmmaker will be getting another pair of actors to play a couple in the film and multiple names are being considered at the moment. The Karan Johar production will go on floors around September 2024 with a marathon schedule at real locations of India. “The team is working on giving finishing touches to the script and intends to roll from the end of September 2024. It will be a big release in 2025 and will celebrate love, and relationship with a tadka,” the source added.

Murad Khetani & Atlee ready to launch VD 18

Before moving on to Shashank’s film, Varun will complete shooting for his father, David Dhawan’s next comedy, which is presently in the pre-production stage. The father-son duo is all set to roll from March / April 2024 and are on the verge of casting two A-List actresses to play the female lead. Varun is presently shooting for his next with Murad Khetani and Atlee, directed by Kalees. The makers are all ready to launch the first glimpse of VD 18 with the title in the next 10 days. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

