WATCH: Kareena Kapoor drops BTS moments from Crew sets ft. Taimur, Jeh, Kriti Sanon and Tabu: ‘Best crew ever’

As the release of Crew draws near, excitement has reached its peak. The trailer and songs have teased viewers with glimpses of what to expect from this film, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. Adding to the anticipation, Kareena recently shared a behind-the-scenes sneak peek on Instagram. Guess who stole the spotlight in the video? None other than the adorable duo, Jeh and Taimur!

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops BTS from the sets of Crew

Kareena Kapoor Khan delighted fans by posting a playful behind-the-scenes video on Instagram from the sets of her upcoming movie, Crew. The video showcased moments with co-stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and producer Rhea Kapoor. But that's not all! Making a surprise appearance were Kareena's sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, having a blast with their mom on set. It was a heartwarming glimpse into the fun moments shared amidst filming, adding an extra touch of joy to the anticipation surrounding the movie's release.

Kareena captioned the bts video, "We laughed, we cried, we fought, we argued, we ate, and somewhere in between, the magic called moviemaking happened... with the best CREW ever. So grab your popcorn, switch off your phones, fasten your seatbelts, and let three badass ladies take you on your most fun flight ever. Sona Kahan hai… ?? Sona?? See you tomorrow. 29th March in cinemas."

Advertisement

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about Crew

In a recent statement, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her excitement for the upcoming movie Crew. She described herself as "very excited" and emphasized the film's focus on female-centric comedy. Kareena expressed her delight at collaborating with her longtime producers Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor, calling them part of an 'all-women kind of army' alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Drawing comparisons to the iconic Ocean’s film series, Kareena stated, “I feel this film is an all-female-led Heist comedy in Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean's 8 space." She stressed the importance of showcasing women in such roles, adding, “You’ve always seen the males do it but now I think we’re ready for the female heist comedy which I think it is.”

More about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's Crew

In the highly anticipated movie Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon portray air hostesses chasing their dreams, joined by an exceptional cast featuring Diljit Dosanjh, with Kapil Sharma making a special appearance.

The trailer, packed with clever lines, has already grabbed the audience's attention, sparking anticipation for the film. Moreover, lively tracks like Naina, Ghagra, and Choli Ke Peeche have become instant favorites, adding to the buzz surrounding the movie.

Crew promises to be a wholesome entertainer, presented by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, the film is set for a grand release on March 29, 2024, aiming to enchant audiences over the Good Friday weekend.

ALSO READ: PICS: Crew star Kareena Kapoor Khan gives peek into stunning BTS in air hostess look from her ‘cabin’