WATCH: Kartik Aaryan cannot stop blushing as fans ask ‘shaadi kab kar rahe ho’ and it’s the cutest video on the internet today

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan recently opened up about being 'single,' citing his busy schedule while prepping for Chandu Champion. On a recent trip to Varanasi, where he attended the Ganga Aarti, a viral video surfaced showing Kartik blushing adorably as fans playfully asked about his wedding plans. The clip has now taken over the internet, leaving fans in complete awe of his charm.

In a video shared by paparazzi, Kartik Aaryan is spotted in Varanasi attending the Ganga Aarti, where fans gathered eagerly to catch a glimpse of the actor. Amid the crowd, one fan asked, "Shaadi kab kar rahe ho?" (When are you getting married?). Kartik, who didn't hear the question initially, asked fans to repeat themselves. Once he understood, he couldn’t help but blush uncontrollably. His adorable reaction is sure to make your day!

As soon as the video went viral, fans flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions. One user wrote, "Shaadi karwane ke jaldi padh rahi hai sabko." Another asked, "Jo pooch raha uski ho gayi kya?" A fan commented, "@kartikaaryan ek baar fangirls ka soch lena." Yet another quipped, "Ghar walon se zyada ye log pressure bana rahe ispe."

In a recent chat with Mashable India, Kartik Aaryan revealed how his dedication to his role in Chandu Champion has kept him away from relationships and dating apps. He shared that he's been following a strict, athlete-like routine for the film, which has left no time for personal connections.

Fully immersed in his preparation, Kartik explained that he hasn't had a moment to focus on his personal life, joking about enjoying the freedom of being single.

He further elaborated on the rigorous two-year training regimen for Chandu Champion, where he meticulously tracked everything from his gym sessions to his diet and sleep, similar to an athlete's lifestyle.

On top of that, he learned to swim for the first time, adding even more physical demands to his schedule. With the filming of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also in the mix, Kartik has been fully occupied, leaving little room for anything outside his professional commitments.

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where he shared the screen with Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is currently thriving at the box office with a successful run in theaters.

