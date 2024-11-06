Amid Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s theater run, audiences revisit Akshay Kumar's first part of horror comedy franchise

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third part in the horror comedy franchise, was recently released in theaters. Amid the Kartik Aaryan starrer’s ongoing run, audiences are revisiting the first part, which features Akshay Kumar in the lead. The 2007 film is popular to date, and viewers surely cannot wait to see what Akshay does with multiple comic franchises in 2025.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which is available to stream on Netflix, is currently trending in the top 10 Indian movies on the platform. This is an indication of the recall value of the first installment, in which Akshay Kumar’s performance was immensely loved by the audience.

Interestingly, Akshay’s 2024 release, the comedy drama Khel Khel Mein, is also on the trending list. This shows the audience’s interest in seeing the actor in the comic space. He is returning to many of his famous comedy franchises in 2025.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects include the much-awaited courtroom comedy drama Jolly LLB 3. In this Subhash Kapoor directorial, Akshay’s Jolly will be facing off against Arshad Warsi’s Jolly. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Jolly LLB 3 will hit the big screen on April 10, 2025.

Then there is Housefull 5, the next chapter in the Housefull franchise. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is set against the backdrop of a cruise trip and has a stellar ensemble cast. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

Akshay will also be returning to the Welcome film series with Welcome to the Jungle, which is an adventure comedy. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and Jyoti Deshpande.

Akshay also has a horror comedy in his lineup titled Bhooth Bangla. It will be directed by Priyadarshan and will mark the reunion of the OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor-director duo after 14 years. In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla revealed that Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi have joined the cast.

Coming to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the film is directed by Anees Bazmee. Alongside Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, it stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. It was released on the festive occasion of Diwali.

