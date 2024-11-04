Pushpa 2 Exclusive: Not Shraddha or Triptii Dimri, Sreeleela to join Allu Arjun for an item number; NO cameo of Samantha

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu's viral Oo Antava dance number, makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 have finally locked Sreeleela for part 2. Amid the buzz surrounding who would headline the item number, Pinkvilla has learned that Sreeleela will feature in a special song with Allu Arjun.

"Sreeleela had set the dance floor on fire with her sizzling dance moves with Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram's Kurchi Madathapetti. It will be interesting to see Sreeleela shaking a leg with Allu Arjun now. It is going to be a high-octane dance number. The shoot for this epic dance number will is scheduled for either 6th or 7th November," reveals a source.

The source further also confirmed that there's no cameo of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the film. "It's not true," confirmed the source.

Earlier, it was reported that due to Shraddha Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's unavailability, makers roped in Sreeleela for the special dance number in Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun. Not only that but it was also speculated that Samantha Ruth Prabhu might join the Guntur Kaaram actress and shake a leg with her.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the digital rights of Pushpa 2:The Rule have been sold to the streaming giant Netflix. "It’s a record deal for all languages, surpassing the previous best by a margin of approx. Rs 100 crore. Pushpa 2 is among the genuinely awaited Pan India films after Bahubali 2 and KGF 2, and all the stakeholders are confident to spike excitement on their respective platforms for the content," revealed a source.

The base price has been kept at Rs 250 crore, which can eventually be extended up to Rs 300 crore. However, it depends on the box office performance of the film.

Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the film has become the talk of the town following a recent shift in its release date. The movie will now hit the big screens on December 5.

