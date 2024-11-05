Kartik Aaryan REVEALS being single due to ‘strict athlete lifestyle' for 2 years for Chandu Champion: ‘Don’t have to send my live location to ...’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines for his stellar performances in recent films. He recently addressed dating rumors, revealing that he is single because he has been living a strict athlete's lifestyle for two years while preparing for Chandu Champion. He humorously noted that he doesn’t have to send his ‘live location’ to anyone.

During a conversation with Mashable India, Kartik Aaryan shared that he’s been fully immersed in his role preparation for Chandu Champion, leaving no room for relationships or dating apps. Living a strict, athlete-like lifestyle for the film’s demands, he mentioned that he hasn’t had the time to focus on a personal life, embracing the freedom of singlehood as he dedicates himself entirely to his craft.

He said, “I am single. I don’t have to send my live location to anyone. I am not even present in any dating applications. Technically, since the time I have been preparing and shooting for Chandu Champion, I didn’t get the time.”

The actor further explained that his preparation for Chandu Champion involved an intense, disciplined routine that demanded his full attention. For two years, he followed a strict regime that required precise tracking of his gym sessions, diet, and sleep patterns, mirroring the lifestyle of a professional athlete.

Additionally, he took on the challenge of learning to swim for the first time, adding to the physical demands. Balancing this with the filming of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which had its own tight schedule, left Kartik fully occupied and focused, with little time for anything outside his career.

Kartik Aaryan received acclaim for his performance in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, where he portrayed Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympics gold medalist. For this transformative role, he underwent a significant physical change, relying solely on natural training methods without any artificial supplements.

His fitness trainer, Tridev Pandey, told Wion that their regimen focused on overall fitness rather than just muscle building. This included one-hour skill sessions paired with one-hour drills that encompassed boxing techniques and various exercises like handstand push-ups, headstands, skipping rope, and rope climbs. He emphasized that achieving an aesthetic body requires hard work and teamwork.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, sharing the screen with Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is currently enjoying a successful run in theaters.

