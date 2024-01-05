WATCH: Love birds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare reach Udaipur for grand wedding; pose with Reena Dutta
Newlyweds Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were snapped at the airport as they arrived Udaipur for their grand wedding and posed with Reena Dutta. Check out!
Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan and her long time beau, Nupur Shikhare got married on January 3. Several videos and pictures from their registered wedding in Mumbai stirred the internet. Now, after completing the legal formalities, the newlyweds will celebrate their social wedding events from January 8-10 in Udaipur. A while back, proud father Aamir Khan was snapped at the airport with son Azad Khan as they left for Udaipur. On the other hand, the newlyweds Ira and Nupur were spotted as they reached Udaipur for their grand wedding.
A while back, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were spotted at the Udaipur airport as they arrived for their grand wedding. In the pap videos and pictures, the newlyweds can be seen posing with the starkid’s mother, Reena Dutta.
Take a look:
Star
Selena Gomez
NET Worth: ~ 1.15 MN USD (RS 10 cr)
Selena Gomez talked candidly about her singing career and whether or not she intends to put out another album soon in a conversation that will air on January 7 on the Smartless podcast. The 31-year-old artist discussed her work, which spans decades, and the effects of starting in the industry at a very young age. Selena Gome...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more