WATCH: Love birds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare reach Udaipur for grand wedding; pose with Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan and her long time beau, Nupur Shikhare got married on January 3. Several videos and pictures from their registered wedding in Mumbai stirred the internet. Now, after completing the legal formalities, the newlyweds will celebrate their social wedding events from January 8-10 in Udaipur. A while back, proud father Aamir Khan was snapped at the airport with son Azad Khan as they left for Udaipur. On the other hand, the newlyweds Ira and Nupur were spotted as they reached Udaipur for their grand wedding.

A while back, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were spotted at the Udaipur airport as they arrived for their grand wedding. In the pap videos and pictures, the newlyweds can be seen posing with the starkid’s mother, Reena Dutta.

Take a look: