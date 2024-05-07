Sriti Jha has been entertaining the audience with her performance in her new TV series, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Apart from that, the actress also remains active on social media and updates fans about her personal and professional life.

Sriti recently delighted her followers by sharing glimpses of her life through an engaging video montage with her friends Arijit Taneja, Shabir Ahluwalia, and others.

Sriti Jha shares April Dump video with Arijit Taneja and Shabir Ahluwalia

The Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actress took to her Instagram handle and shared some heartwarming moments with her close friends and co-stars, Arijit Taneja and Shabir Ahluwalia, in an engaging video compilation. Accompanied with a witty caption, “कहानी अप्रेल की (Story of April).” She used Lata Mangeshkar’s song Mausam Ka Jaadu for the post.

In the clip, she shared some behind-the-scenes of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, food, and her quality time with her friends. Soon, Arijit dropped hearts and wrote, “Arrree.”

Fan reactions

As soon as the Kumkum Bhagya actress uploaded the video, fans filled the comment section with love. A fan wrote, "loved those amvira srijit pictures so much, pls post more we love Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye so much." Another fan commented, "Now it should be the ritual of every month."

More about Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha has carved a remarkable journey in the television industry with exceptional talent and widespread popularity. Her breakthrough role as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya not only propelled her to stardom but also established her as one of the beloved celebrity couples alongside Shabir Ahluwalia. Beyond Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti has showcased her versatility through various roles in shows like Jyoti, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

In addition to her television roles, Sriti made a cameo appearance alongside Arjit Taneja in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Currently, she and Arjit Taneja take center stage as the main leads in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, a series that premiered on November 27. Sriti portrays the character of Amruta, while Arjit plays the role of Virat. The show explores the contrasting personalities of Amruta and Virat, particularly in their differing perspectives on relationships, captivating audiences with its compelling storyline.

