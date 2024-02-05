WATCH: Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan's banter with paps; reveals he will be at cousin Azaan’s birthday party

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son, Arhaan Khan, has frequently found himself in the spotlight due to his amusing exchanges with the paparazzi. Recently seen in the city, Arhaan engaged in playful banter with photographers, charming everyone with his affable demeanor. Additionally, he disclosed his plans to attend the birthday celebration of Amrita Arora’s son, Azaan, promising a fun-filled gathering ahead.

Arhaan Khan indulges in fun banter with paparazzi as he reveals his plans for cousin Azaan’s birthday

On Monday, February 5, Arhaan Khan was spotted in Mumbai by paparazzi while donning his gym attire. One cameraman inquired, “Jaa rahe ho ki nahi aap” (Are you going or not) to which Arhaan responded, “Haa, jaa raha hu aaj Zaanu ke ghar, milenge waha bhi” (Yes, I'm going to Zaanu's house today, we'll meet there too).

The paparazzi playfully probed further, asking, "Kahan par hai lekin?” (But where is it?). Arhaan burst into laughter, suggesting they already knew the answer. He then waved to everyone and struck a stylish pose for the cameras. With a thumbs-up gesture, he bid farewell to the paparazzi as he got into his car.

Have a look!

