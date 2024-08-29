WATCH: Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta and husband Satyadeep Misra go out for dinner date; parents Neena Gupta, Vivek Mehra join

Ever since Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announced their pregnancy, fans have been eager to have a glimpse of the mom-to-be and her pregnancy glow. A couple of days ago, she made a stylish entry at the baby shower hosted by her B-town besties, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor. A while ago, the celebrity designer and actress was spotted in the city, exiting a famous diner in Mumbai.

On August 29, Masaba Gupta headed out with her husband, actor Satyadeep Misra, for a dinner party. For the night, the pregnant lady went for a comfortable black dress. She layered it up with a white jacket. Gupta accessorized her look with a pair of nude high heels and added a pop of color with her orange bag. She also wore pearl earrings matching her jacket. Keeping her makeup basic and hair tied in a ponytail, she was spotted leaving the place with her hubby.

While the parents-to-be enjoyed their outing, they were joined by Masaba’s parents, Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra. For the get-together, the senior actress went with a bright pink co-ord set. She added a contrasting color to her look with her electric blue heels and carried a luxury bag. As for her husband, the New Delhi–based chartered accountant went with a plain black t-shirt with matching shoes and blue pants.

Among other stars who were spotted together was Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan. The Raazi actress donned a printed pink and white co-ord set. With her hair left open and a sweet smile, she posed for the paparazzi. She was joined by Ranveer Singh’s mother, Anju Bhavnani. The celebrity was seen in an all-black attire, which she complimented with gold jewelry, a matching purse, and slippers.

A couple of weeks ago, Masaba and Satyadeep flew to Dubai to enjoy their babymoon. On July 18, Gupta took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses of their vacation.

Captioning them, she penned, “Some much needed downtime. I didn’t carry my iPad on purpose and had to meditate on it to tell myself it’s ok but all worth it,even if it’s for a hot minute. @instasattu being the calm king that he is with @fsdubai making it special always”

Meanwhile, Satyadeep Misra is excited about the second season of his OTT series, Tanaav, which will be released on September 6, 2024, on SonyLIV.

