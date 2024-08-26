Neena Gupta hilariously scolds son-in-law Satydeep Misra at Masaba's baby shower; ‘I told him not to…’

Sonam Kapoor hosted a beautiful baby shower for the soon-to-be mom, Masaba Gupta, on Sunday. Rhea Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among others, attended the biscuit-themed ceremony. Meanwhile, a video of veteran actress Neena Gupta has taken over the internet as she humorously schooled her son-in-law and Masaba’s husband, Satyadeep Misra.

Several videos and pictures from renowned designer and actor Masaba Gupta’s baby shower have been ruling the internet. One of the videos, originally posted by one of Masaba Gupta’s friends, Nimish, stood out and was also re-shared by the Badhaai Ho actress. The video was captioned, "Neena Gupta schooling us for sartorial choices. Best Nani to be."

In the video, surrounded by their loved ones, the nani-to-be advised the younger ones to dress up as per the occasion. She went on to school her son-in-law, Satyadeep Misra, stating, “I told him not to wear jeans. White pant pehen leta (He could have worn white pants).” This savage side of Gupta left everyone in splits.

Furthermore, several pictures also showed Masaba and her husband Satyadeep posing alongside Sonam Kapoor and other friends. Masaba was also seen posing beside the sweets.

Take a look

In addition, Gupta also shared a picture with Satyadeep Misra's mother. The caption accompanying the post read, "Grandmoms to be." One of the pictures also featured her posing alongside Neena posing alongside her close friends Soni Razdan, Anu Ranjan and other guests at the party.

Advertisement

Take a look

Further, jewelry-designer Shaheen Abbas, who was also a part of the special celebration, gave a peek into the baby shower. We can also see that the special day was made soulful with a touch of music.

Take a look

Notably, Masaba and Satyadeep got married in January 2023. They announced their pregnancy in April this year with a special post.

The fashion designer asked everyone to send her wishes and banana chips on their way in the caption. She wrote, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad."

On the work front, Masaba was last seen in Modern Love Mumbai.