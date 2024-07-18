Masaba Gupta enjoys 'soon-to-be a mom' pancake with 'calm king' Satyadeep Misra; flaunts baby bump in new VIDEO

Celebrity fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta is set to welcome her first baby with her husband, Satyadeep Mishra. They married in 2023 in an intimate ceremony. After announcing her pregnancy, Masaba often shares her pictures flaunting baby bump.

Currently, she is in Dubai with her husband and shared a peek into their vacation ahead of embracing parenthood.

Masaba Gupta's chill Dubai vacation with Satyadeep Misra

On July 18, a while ago, Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram handle and shared a video giving a sneak peek into her Dubai vacation with her husband, Satyadeep Misra.

In the clip, the mom-to-be does a skincare routine, fixes her dress, flaunts her baby bump, and enjoys a special 'soon-to-be a mom' pancake with her hubby. She also captured nature's beauty as she was having a quality time.

Sharing the video, Masaba penned, "Some much needed downtime. I didn’t carry my iPad on purpose and had to meditate on it to tell myself it’s ok but all worth it,even if it’s for a hot minute. @instasattu being the calm king that he is...making it special always."

Have a look:

Masaba's pregnancy announcement on Instagram

On April 18, Masaba Gupta announced her pregnancy with her husband, Satyadeep. In her Instagram post back then, Masaba posted a picture with Satyadeep and penned a heartfelt note for their unborn child, stating, "Two little feet are on their way to us!"

On July 6, she took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of herself. In her pictures, the fashion designer is sporting a black bodycon dress with her hair tied at the back. In the first photo, the Masaba Masaba actress can be seen posing in front of the mirror. One of the pictures also shows Masaba gazing at the sea with her husband, Satyadeep.

She captioned her post by saying, "The best is yet to be...( still feels like a bit of a dream..I won’t lie)." Her caption also features evil eye and red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Masaba is the daughter of Neena Gupta and is best known for MTV Supermodel of the Year (2019), Masaba Masaba (2020), and Modern Love Mumbai (2022).

