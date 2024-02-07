WATCH: Nora Fatehi celebrates her birthday by blowing out candles, dancing to the beats of Kusu Kusu

Nora Fatehi stands out as one of the most adored and gifted actresses of the present era. Renowned for her striking beauty, exceptional fitness, impeccable style, and extraordinary dance prowess, she has garnered immense popularity. With numerous chart-topping songs to her name, she continues to impress with her immense talent. Recently, Nora celebrated her 32nd birthday in the company of close ones, enjoying moments filled with dance, music, and jubilant celebrations.

Nora Fatehi grooves to her superhit song Kusu Kusu

Nora Fatehi celebrated her birthday with a memorable dinner among close friends and family. Dressed in an elegant black and silver ensemble—a sophisticated ankle-length maxi dress paired with a chic high turtleneck—she exuded grace and style. Sharing highlights from the night on her Instagram stories, the Bharat actress offered her fans a peek into the joyous occasion. In one endearing video, the actress is captured making a wish before blowing out the candles adorning a mouthwatering chocolate cake, while her loved ones cheer her on with heartfelt wishes.

In another clip, Nora is seen fully immersed in the rhythm, joyfully grooving to the beats of her chart-topping song Kusu Kusu from the film Satyameva Jayate 2.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Nora Fatehi's work front

Nora Fatehi has an impressive lineup of chart-topping songs to her credit, including Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, O Saki Saki from Batla House, Jehda Nasha from Action Hero, Maike from Thank God, Kamariya from Stree, and many more.

Not only is she a phenomenal dancer, but Nora has also showcased her acting skills in films like Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Disha Patani, and Bhuj: The Pride of India also featuring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha. Excitingly, she's set to appear next in Crakk alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal.

ALSO READ: After Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna's viral videos, Nora Fatehi falls prey to Deepfake; actress REACTS