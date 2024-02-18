Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts 'OMG' as Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal announce first pregnancy

Bollywood couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are set to embrace parenthood soon. Varun took to social media and announced the news with his fans and well-wishers alongside a heartwarming photo of him kissing wife Natasha Dalal's baby bump. Soon after the announcement, Dhawan's Citadel co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a comment.

"Omg (hearts) Best news (hug)," wrote Samantha as she expressed her happiness for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Many other celebs like Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Rajesh and others showered the parents-to-be with love and best wishes.

Raashii Khanna commented, "Congratulations" while Hi Nanna star Mrunal Thakur is amazed by the news. She wrote, "Omg congratulations."

Samantha, Mrunal Thakur shower Varun Dhawan and Natasha with best wishes

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's collaboration for Citadel India

Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha in the lead roles, the Indian version of Citadel is a spin-off of the American series of the same name. Citadel also has Sikandar Kher, and Emma Canning in key roles. The major part of the show has been shot in Serbia and India.

The makers of the show have already wrapped up the shoot of Citadel, and cine lovers are eagerly waiting to witness what exactly The Family Man creators Raj & DK have in store for them. For the unversed, the American series featured Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh.

Varun and Samantha watch a few glimpses of Citadel

Samantha recently visited Mumbai only to catch a few exclusive glimpses of their upcoming show, Citadel. Varun Dhawan and creators Raj&DK also watched the first rushes together with Samantha.