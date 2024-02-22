WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh's father-in-law says 'Lakshmi ghar pe aa rahi hai' after son Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

On February 21, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in South Goa. The couple had a dreamy fairytale wedding in the presence of close family members and also several Bollywood celebrities. Today, February 22, the Bhagnani family was spotted at the Goa airport as they headed back to the bay after their son's wedding. In a video, Jackky's father Vashu Bhagnani was heard making a sweet statement about his daughter-in-law Rakul.

Rakul Preet Singh's father-in-law reacts to son Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

A video on Instagram shows the Bhagnani family including Jackky Bhagnani's father Vashu Bhagnani, his sister Deepshikha, and others at the Goa airport as they were heading back to the bay after Jackky and Rakul Preet Singh's wedding.

When the paparazzi asked Jackky's father how the wedding was, he said, "Bohot acchhi, very very good." Then he was seen flaunting a bright smile saying, "Lakshmi ghar pe aa rahi hai."

Watch the video here:

On February 21, after their wedding, the newlyweds made their much-anticipated first public appearance together outside their wedding venue, the ITC Grand South Goa. Exuding sheer elegance, they complemented each other perfectly in their exquisite wedding dresses.

In a video, the couple can be seen holding hands, exiting the venue to greet waiting paparazzi. With smiles on their faces, they graciously accepted well wishes from photographers, who affectionately referred to Rakul as bhabhi (sister-in-law).

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani drop official wedding pictures

Taking to their Instagram accounts, the couple officially announced their marriage as they shared beautiful pictures from their special day. In the first picture, Rakul and Jackky are seen in a close embrace, radiating immense joy. The bride wore a stunning blush pink lehenga, while the groom looked dapper in an ivory sherwani, both flaunted their varmalas.

In another photo, the couple can be seen seated inside their beach mandap, capturing the poignant moment as Jackky applies vermilion to Rakul's parted hair. The third snapshot captures a blissful moment as they hold each other close and share uncontrollable laughter. The last photo provides a full view of their outfits against a backdrop of vibrant flowers as they hold their hands high.

Sharing the pictures, they penned, "Mine now and forever (red heart) 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations with an enchanting dhol night in Mumbai, setting the tone for the festivities to come. Upon reaching Goa with their families, the festivities continued with vibrant haldi and mehendi ceremonies. A sangeet night was also held before their wedding which featured energetic dance performances that added extra excitement to the joyous occasion.

