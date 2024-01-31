WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor flaunts clean-shaven look outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office; fans think its for Love & War

Pinkvilla first informed you that ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in the advanced stages of talks with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal for a new love story set against the backdrop of war. On January 24, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali treated the audience with the announcement of his next 'epic-saga' titled, Love & War. The upcoming movie has a stellar cast of talented actors: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Days after the announcement, today, January 31, Ranbir was spotted outside the office of Sanjay Leela Bhansali sporting a clean-shaven look and fans started speculating that the look was for Love & War.

Ranbir Kapoor's clean-shaven look sparks speculations about his Love & War character

A video on Instagram shows Ranbir Kapoor coming out of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. The actor was seen sporting a clean-shaven look with a cap. His look reminded everyone of his Barfi character but it also sparked speculations about his Love & War character. He also waved at the paparazzi before getting into his car.

The video garnered a lot of attention from fans as they think the look is for Love & War film. Others were seen dropping red hearts in the comment box. Take a look:

More about Love & War

A source exclusively informed us, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali was fascinated to make a pure love story that stands the test of time and this one falls right in the zone. It's a timeless love story with three principal characters played by Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky.”

“The maverick filmmaker is looking to take the film on floors around November 2024 with a marathon schedule. The yet-to-be-titled film is an original love story set against the backdrop of War. It's an homage by SLB to the 1964 classic, Sangam directed by Raj Kapoor,” the source further added.

In addition to this, shedding light on the casting, the source revealed, "It's a great story that got all three stalwarts excited. It's a casting coup pulled off by SLB in such a short span, and that's purely based on the power of his screenplay. Rarely are 4 of the top names from the fraternity excited by the same subject, and it has happened this time with SLB, Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky signing on the project.”

