WATCH: Ranveer Singh reveals the 'Science of Orry' in hilarious video from Anant-Radhika's pre wedding fest

Recently, in a video shared by Orry, Ranveer Singh was seen revealing hilarious details about the Science of Orry and his scoring system from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre wedding gala.

By Prachurya Nanda
Published on Mar 12, 2024  |  01:55 PM IST |  492
WATCH: Ranveer Singh reveals the 'Science of Orry' in hilarious video from Anant-Radhika's pre wedding fest
Picture courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram / Orhan Awatramani Instagram

Orry, also recognized as Orhan Awatramani, has been gaining attention lately for mingling with celebrities at various events. Renowned for his upfront nature, Orry stands out with his individual fashion sense, lively exchanges with the paparazzi, and noticeable phone covers. Orry is often the life of Bollywood gatherings, adding vibrancy to every party. Recently at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, Ranveer Singh was seen revealing the “Science of Orry.”

Ranveer Singh reveals the “Science of Orry” in a hilarious video

Today, on March 12, Orry took to his Instagram handle to share a video featuring the popular actor Ranveer Singh from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, where the actor is seen talking about the “Science of Orry” and sharing unknown details about him and his scoring system. Orry also chimed in and revealed that the higher Orry’s touch in pictures shared by him in his social media, the more relevant you are. The video also featured Arjun Kapoor. 

TAKE A LOOK:


Related Stories

Kareena Kapoor has THESE titles for Singham Again co-stars Deepika, Ranveer and Tiger
entertainment
Kareena Kapoor has THESE titles for Singham Again co-stars Deepika, Ranveer and Tiger
How Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor split parenting duties for daughter Raha; Deets INSIDE
entertainment
How Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor split parenting duties for daughter Raha; Deets INSIDE
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Prachurya Nanda

Prachurya Nanda has been a Bollywood buff since her childhood. Her deep passion for writing and curiosity to stay

...

Credits: Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles