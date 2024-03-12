WATCH: Ranveer Singh reveals the 'Science of Orry' in hilarious video from Anant-Radhika's pre wedding fest

Orry, also recognized as Orhan Awatramani, has been gaining attention lately for mingling with celebrities at various events. Renowned for his upfront nature, Orry stands out with his individual fashion sense, lively exchanges with the paparazzi, and noticeable phone covers. Orry is often the life of Bollywood gatherings, adding vibrancy to every party. Recently at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, Ranveer Singh was seen revealing the “Science of Orry.”

Ranveer Singh reveals the “Science of Orry” in a hilarious video

Today, on March 12, Orry took to his Instagram handle to share a video featuring the popular actor Ranveer Singh from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, where the actor is seen talking about the “Science of Orry” and sharing unknown details about him and his scoring system. Orry also chimed in and revealed that the higher Orry’s touch in pictures shared by him in his social media, the more relevant you are. The video also featured Arjun Kapoor.

TAKE A LOOK: