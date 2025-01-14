Loveyapa: Khushi Kapoor to have 8-minute long monologue in upcoming rom-com co-starring Junaid Khan? Here’s what we know

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are looking forward to the release of their second film, Loveyapa. The trailer of the upcoming rom-com has already infused excitement amongst fans, meanwhile, it has been reported that The Archies actress is going to deliver an eight-minute-long powerful monologue in the film.

According to a Filmibeat report, Khushi Kapoor’s monologue in Loveyapa alongside Junaid Khan will be one of the standout moments of the film. The insiders claim that the monologue is a pivotal scene that will showcase her acting prowess and describe it as a raw, heart-wrenching reflection on love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

The excitement around the upcoming rom-com Loveyapa is already building high. The first track of the film was released a few days back, followed by its trailer.

The trailer of the film showcased a Gen-Z love story that explores the fun dynamics between Gaurav (Junaid Khan) and Baani (Khushi Kapoor). Things take a hilarious twist when their families challenge them to swap phones for a day to test their trust before they can decide whether to get married.

Apart from the lead cast, the film will also feature Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda, amongst others.

During a conversation with ANI earlier this month, Aamir Khan admired his son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s film. He also revealed that he had seen the rough cut of the movie and claimed that all the actors had done an excellent job. "When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there; I could see it. I am a huge fan of Sridevi," he went on to add.

Directed by Laal Singh Chaddha helmer Advait Chandan, the upcoming rom-com is presented by Phantom and AGS Entertainment. It is poised to grace the silver screen next month on February 7, 2025.

