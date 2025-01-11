EXCLUSIVE: Manisha Koirala reveals Shah Rukh Khan advised her to buy house in Mumbai for THIS reason; recalls being mesmerized by Rekha’s natural beauty

Bollywood actors Manisha Koirala and Shah Rukh Khan's friendship dates back to the early days when they both moved to Mumbai to pursue their film careers. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Manisha opened up about Shah Rukh's advice to buy a house in Mumbai to feel more at home in the city. She also shared her experience of being mesmerized by Rekha's natural beauty when she saw her without makeup for the first time.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Manisha Koirala reminisced about her bond with Shah Rukh Khan and Rekha. Talking about Shah Rukh, she shared, “Shah Rukh's been my friend from his beginning days. I remember going to his Mount Mary apartment and there used to be chattais on his flat. We used to all sit on the chattais (mat) and we all were buddies and very young.”

Watch the full interview below!

She added “Though I came one or two years earlier to him to Bombay but we bonded a lot. It was him who advised me to buy a house in Bombay. He said, ‘you know, Manisha, we both have come from outside Bombay and to belong to Bombay, we need to have a place. Apnapan aa jayega usmein’. (You will get home like feeling).”

The Heeramandi actress further continued, “Pehla wo banda tha jisne mujhe advice kiya ki agar tum ghar khareed logi toh you will be rooted here. We will have our own style in it.”

Advertisement

Manisha also spoke about her friendship with Rekha, recalling how their bond grew over time and said, “Rekha ji ke saath meri dosti baad mein hui hai. Mein utni khuli nai thi unke saath. Baad mein jab mein khuli aur meine unka dusra roop dekha, jab wo bhi khul gayi, meine kaha ‘my goodness!’.”

She shared, “There's so much of wisdom, there's so much of women, there's so much of girls. Everything is there in that woman, art, intelligence, wisdom, compassion, beauty. She's an enigma, she's an icon, something that is unmatched. Her talent, her beauty, everything is unmatched. But our friendship and fondness grew much later on.”

Manisha Koirala also shared how she was mesmerized when she saw Rekha without makeup for the first time and said, “It was a special time when I was seeing her without makeup. She is beautiful. And then we sat and bonded for hours long and I was listening to her and I was getting mesmerized because unka wo jo ek deewar tha wo gir gaya tha aur unki jo asli khubsurti thi wo nazar aa rahi thi. (The wall she created with her makeup was broken and I was able to see the actual beauty of her).”

Advertisement

The actress also added, “I did a couple of shows with her and I used to meet her. There was always this star, Rekha the big star, was always present. But here I was seeing another aspect of her. We loved talking and ever since, humari dosti hai.” (We have been friends).

On the work front, Manisha Koirala, who has worked with renowned director Rajkumar Hirani in Sanju (2018) alongside Ranbir Kapoor, also appeared in the OTT project Lust Stories in 2018. She was recently seen in Shehzada (2023) and more recently featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Manisha Koirala opens up on 'double standards' in male-dominated industry and says heroes would call the shot; 'Started rebelling...'