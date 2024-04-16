WATCH: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Salman Khan's Bandra house following firing incident

Gunshots were fired at Salman Khan’s house, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai on Sunday morning (April 14, 2024). Fortunately, Salman and his family are safe and sound, while security around the house has been tightened. As per the latest update, the two accused in the case were arrested in the Bhuj district of Gujarat after fleeing from Mumbai.

The duo was produced before Mumbai’s Killa court after being brought to Mumbai this morning and will remain in custody until April 25.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrives to meet Salman Khan

Now, according to ANI visuals, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at Salman Khan's residence in Bandra today to meet him after the horrific incident. CM Shinde met Salman Khan, shared a warm hug with the actor, and sat down for a chat with the Dabangg star.

During his visit, the Chief Minister assured Salman Khan and his family of their safety, stating that their security has been increased. According to ANI, he said, "I met with Salman Khan and assured him the government is with him. I also directed the police team to take immediate action on this and in that path two of the accused have been arrested... This is Maharashtra, no gang is left here... We will uproot all the gangs and goons...Here hooliganism will not be allowed to continue... The accused arrested are being interrogated... Strict actions will be taken."

He further added, "I have also directed the Police Commissioner to provide security for Salman Khan and his family... It is our duty to take care of our people... I don't want to comment on what happened in the past government, but we will uproot all the gangs and goons who will try to harm any person of the state..".

Check out the latest update from ANI:

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also met Salim Khan at Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Former MLA Baba Siddiqui, MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui and Yuva Sena's Rahul Kanal were also present with him.

Shooters in Salman Khan's firing case produced before Mumbai's Killa court

Two accused in the Salman Khan firing case named, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were recently produced in the Killa court of Mumbai. The official update and video were shared by the news agency ANI. In the video, both the accused were seen exiting the court premises after the appearance.

In addition to this, AR Zankant, Kachchh DSP while speaking to the news agency revealed that both the accused were in contact with infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. “Mumbai Police was investigating the case of firing outside the residence of actor Salman Khan. Mumbai Police informed the Kachchh Police that the two accused had reached Kachchh. Different teams were formed to catch the accused. Both the accused were arrested by Kachchh Police and handed over to Mumbai Police. During primary interrogation, it was found that they were in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang,” he said.

Mumbai Police gets custody of accused for nine days

Furthermore, after the accused appeared in court, an official press conference was held by the Mumbai Police. Lakhmi Gautam, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) addressed the series of events that took place in the past couple of days. He also revealed that the honorable court has granted a nine-day police custody of the accused.

