WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan arrives at Ahmedabad hospital after superstar gets admitted following dehydration

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his kids AbRam and Suhana, were earlier spotted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad cheering for his IPL team KKR. A couple of hours after enjoying the exhilarating match, King Khan was reportedly admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad due to heat stroke and dehydration.

A while ago, his wife Gauri Khan was spotted arriving at the hospital to meet her husband.

Gauri Khan visits the hospital to meet Shah Rukh Khan

Several videos of Shah Rukh Khan rooting and cheering for his IPL team KKR from the stadium went viral from their last match. But hours later, news of the megastar being admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad earlier today also made heads.

It was reported that the Jawan actor was admitted to the hospital due to heat stroke and dehydration. A while ago, his wife Gauri Khan was seen rushing to the hospital to check on him. In the video shared by ANI, the celebrity was seen dressed in casual denim and top as she got off the luxury car and headed straight inside the hospital.

The new agency wrote in the caption, "#WATCH | Gujarat: Gauri Khan, wife of Actor Shah Rukh Khan reached KD Hospital in Ahmedabad earlier today. Shah Rukh Khan is admitted to the hospital due to heat stroke and dehydration."

Take a look:

Among the many people who visited SRK at the hospital to check on him was his co-star and actress Juhi Chawla who arrived with her husband, Jay Mehta. The celebs, who are the co-owners of KKR, were also in Ahmedabad attending last night’s match.

Suhana and AbRam Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and other celebs also watched the qualifier match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 21.

Shak Rukh Khan’s health update

The Pathaan actor enjoyed the nerve-wracking match and reached the ITC Narmada Hotel in Ahmedabad late at night. But earlier today, his condition worsened and he was rushed to KD Hospital at around 1 pm. Luckily, after getting primary treatment, the actor was discharged and has been advised to get enough rest.

