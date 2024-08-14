WATCH: Shahid Kapoor drops special video as Kaminey co-starring Priyanka Chopra turns 15; fans demand sequel of ‘best work’

Shahid Kapoor recently dropped a special post as Kaminey completes 15 years of release. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film was released in 2009 and starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. The film was both commercial and critical success.

Today, on August 14, a while back, Shahid Kapoor dropped memorable snippets from his 2009 released, Kaminey co-starring Priyanka Chopra. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor juxtaposed various remarkable scenes from the film that showcased his powerful acting skills in the movie. Adding a touch of his character from the film, he wrote in the caption, "फ-फ-फ-फifteen years of Kaminey!"

Minutes after Shahid dropped the special post, fans thronged the comments section reacting to the post. Several fans hailed his performance in the film as a fan wrote, "The movie which allowed you to showcase your acting skills!," another fan called it, "One of the best work!!! This was a masterpiece," while a third fan remarked, "We want sequel...," another fan wrote, "The best movie of the year! Super.."

In addition to this, a fan reminisced expressing, " Kya fahi movie thi ye" another user wrote, "One of the best movieeeee that old shahid kapoor," another fan wrote, "The BEST Shahid Kapoor movie. Bhai All time favorite," another ardent fan wrote, "F F F fantastic."

During a conversation in Unfiltered by Samdish, Vishal Bhardwaj in an interview last year had admitted to presuming that Kaminey won’t work at the box office.

"While making the film, I was feeling like how will we do this. There was so much conflict between Director of Photography (DOP) and the cast, between DOP and the production and between production designer and the production. It was chaos of some another level. Every day after reaching the set for an hour and a half, I had to see what is the new problem of this day,” he said.

Written and directed by Bhardwaj, Kaminey was set against the backdrop of Mumbai and narrated the story of twin brothers, one of whom lisps and the other one stutters. The two embark on the pursuit of ending their misery and leading a prosperous life, but things take a twisted turn after they’re forced into the world of corruption.

