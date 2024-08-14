Priyanka Chopra’s hubby Nick Jonas reveals if daughter Malti will follow their footsteps and enter this industry: ‘It’s a wild ride’

Let's take a moment to admire the way Nick Jonas looks at Priyanka Chopra, and not to miss out, the way he heaps praises on his dearest wife!

At Tuesday's (August 13) Los Angeles premiere of The Good Half, Nick Jonas was accompanied by his wife, Priyanka Chopra. At the event, Nick praised Priyanka’s talents, stating, “She's obviously a brilliant actor and producer, so I trust her opinion implicitly.” He also described their daughter, Malti, as 'full of personality'.

During the event, Nick Jonas discussed with Access whether Priyanka Chopra had seen his film The Good Half and if she was proud of his work. He shared, "She saw an early cut of the movie about a year ago I think. And she gave some few tiny notes that went a long way." Nick also noted her expertise as an actor and producer, highlighting his deep trust in her opinion.

He also addressed the viral video of their daughter Malti, where she can be heard saying 'Oh my god'. He mentioned the importance of being cautious with what is said around children, as they tend to repeat everything.

At the same event, Nick Jonas also spoke with Entertainment Tonight about whether he thinks Malti might follow in his and Priyanka’s footsteps. He suggested that it’s possible, noting that she has a lot of personality. He acknowledged the unique and rewarding nature of their careers and said, "We understand that this is a brilliant industry to be a part of and we're fortunate to have had the kind of careers we've had. But it also is a wild ride."

He emphasized the importance of allowing Malti to make her own decisions at her own pace. He assured that they would support and guide her if she chooses to pursue a similar path. Additionally, Nick expressed his admiration for Priyanka, describing her as 'so beautiful' and praising her qualities.

Recent videos and photos online showcased Priyanka Chopra in a striking ensemble—a black lacy bodysuit paired with a sheer overlay. Her look captivated both fans and Nick Jonas. In an Instagram video, Nick was clearly mesmerized, unable to take his eyes off Priyanka as they posed together, while Priyanka appeared to be blushing. The couple joined the cast of The Good Half, which includes Brittany Snow, Alexandra Shipp, David Arquette, Matt Walsh, Elizabeth Shue, Ryan Bergara, and Mimi Gianopulos.

Priyanka Chopra attended the premiere with Nick Jonas shortly after completing filming for her upcoming project, The Bluff. While shooting in Australia, Priyanka frequently shared updates on Instagram. The film features Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo, and is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO.

Before The Bluff, Priyanka finished filming Heads Of State in April, where she stars alongside Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid under the direction of Ilya Naishuller.

