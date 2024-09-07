Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Kareena Kapoor goes desi with Saif Ali Khan; Aamir Khan arrives with sons Junaid and Azad; Arjun and Sonam Kapoor make style statement at Ambani residence

Earlier today, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant performed their first Ganpati puja as a couple. Soon after, several B-town celebs started gracing the Ambani residence, Antilia, in Mumbai to pay their respect to Bappa on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. From Kareena to Saif, Aamir, Arjun, Sonam, Suniel, and more, many B-town biggies made style statements.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a desi dive in her red and golden suit. The Jaane Jaan actress made hearts racing as she posed with donning those humongous golden jhumkass to compliment her look. She matched them with her gold luxury cluth and high heels. Tying her hair in a bun and accentuating her expressive eyes, she posed with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor also made heads turn as he twinned with his wife and wore a red kurta. He paired it up with a stylish beige dhoti with brown traditional footwear.

Check it out:

Next up was B-town’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, who was accompanied by his sons, Maharaj actor Junaid Khan and Azad Khan. The trio came donning multi-colored kurtas. While the PK star wore a short pink one with a pair of blue denims, his elder son wore a yellow kurta while his youngest child sported a blush pink one.

Advertisement

Check it out:

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor showcase simplicity never goes out of fashion in embroidered ethnic suits