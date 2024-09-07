Salman Khan performing aarti with niece Aayat is the cutest; Iulia Vantur joins Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan and others at Arpita’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration; WATCH

Since morning, celebs have been going places, dressed in their traditional best to attend the Ganpati celebration at each other’s residence. Salman Khan also arrived at his little sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s Mumbai home to perform the evening aarti. In a clip, the bhaijaan of Bollywood can be seen doing the puja with his niece Ayat Sharma.

Dressed in a brown kurta with white pants, Salman Khan looked dapper. After doing the aarti with the youngest member of the family, he called other kids to hold the aarti ki thali and do the puja. In the next frame, we see acclaimed screenwriter and Salman’s father, Salim Khan getting done with his turn. Like responsible kids, Sohail Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma held his hand.

Take a look:

Soon after, actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan took over and did the puja with his wife, Sshura Khan. Next was Salman’s brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma who was joined by his two sweet kids Ayat and Ahil Sharma. As the video pans, we see several other celebs looking stylish in Indian wear. Fukrey actor Varun Sharma was seen enthusiastically reciting the Ganpati aarti.

Standing behind him was Salman’s rumored ladylove Iulia Vantur dressed in ethnic wear. Arbaaz and Malaika Arora’s Arhaan Khan also joined the family in welcoming Ganpati Bappa home. One can also see social media sensation and the bestie of every B-town youngster, Orhan Awatramani AKA Orry dressed in a shiny green kurta with white pants, donning black-rimmed eyewear.

On this special occasion, Nita and Mukesh Ambani also organized a star-studded soiree. They also invited some big names of B-town. Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived at the Ambani residence with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. Aamir Khan was also accompanied by his sons Junaid Khan and Azad Khan. Looking like a desi diva in an all-red attire, Sonam Kapoor arrived with her husband, Anand Ahuja.

Sharshaan couple also made heads turn at the event. Handsome hunk Arjun Kapoor joined them donning a maroon salwar-kurta set. Others who arrived at Antilia in Mumbai were Tamannaah Bhatia, Suniel Shetty, Boman Irani, Jackie and Tiger, Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar, and many others.

