WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor’s Holi celebration was all about tasty delicacies and having fun with friends

The Monday which passed by didn’t offer any blues and remained all things colorful! The joyous festival of colors, Holi brought utmost enthusiasm that unfolded across the nation on March 25. Bollywood celebrities were not any different as they enjoyed the festive occasion with their family and loved ones. Among others, Shraddha Kapoor who always remain quite active on social media didn’t miss the chance to offer peek into what her festival of colors looked like.

Shraddha Kapoor's joyous festivities of Holi with friends

On March 25, while Bollywood celebrities basked in the glorious merriment of Holi, Shraddha Kapoor also shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram stories offering a peek into her celebrations as well. It goes without saying that the actress’ love for food is not hidden from anyone. On various occasions, she has unabashedly admitted to being a foodie.

Thus, serendipity the festival of Holi brought with it, the actress shared a series of pictures as she relished gheeyar and other scrumptious delicacies to mark the occasion. Extending her wishes, in one of the pictures, she is seen having gheeyar and wrote alongside, “Happy Holi (accompanied by colorful hearts) May the only teda thing in your life be gheeyar or jalebi.”

She also dropped a photo of scrumptious delicacies made on the special occasion and wrote, “Mujhe kuch mat kehna aaj Holi hai,” and being her playful self she added a crying girl GIF alongside. In addition to this, sporting a green traditional printed suit with open tresses, the actress shared a couple of photographs with her friends drenched in gulaal. The text on one of her selfie with gulaal all over the face read, “Rang Birangi.” Furthermore, a video has also taken over the internet as she playfully rejoiced and defended herself from getting colored by her friend.

Take a look:

On Sunday, ahead of Holi, Shraddha had also shared a video on her Instagram stories where many unidentified people were throwing colors at pet dogs. It depicted how animals, in particular, are abused during Holi, by throwing colors at them. Condemning such an act, the actress wrote, “If you see someone behaving like this (angry face emoticons) Take action please (folded hands emoticons).”

On the professional front, Shraddha was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

