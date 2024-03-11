WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra gives sneak-peak into his ‘favorite action’ sequence from Yodha in NEW BTS video

Ever since Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha was announced, fans cannot wait to watch Sidharth Malhotra in an action avatar yet again. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype and we bet fans are waiting with bated breaths for the same. The film which also stars Rashii Khanna and Disha Patani in pivotal roles is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and the actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Today the actor shared a BTS clip of some of the action sequences and we bet it will only get your adrenaline pumping.

Sidharth Malhotra talks about his favorite action sequence from Yodha

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth Malhotra shared a BTS video from the sets of Yodha. The video can see Sidharth performing some intense action sequences. He can be heard saying that he is really proud of the opening action sequence. He quipped, ‘It’s me using weapons in a cool way, it’s me using knife in a cool way. We have shot it very interestingly to look fast-paced single shot. We have shot it in real time. It is one of my favorite action pieces that I have done in my last decade of work.”

Check out the video:

Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra spill the beans on Disha's role

Karan Johar hopped on Instagram recently, treating fans to a sizzling video with Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. The trio, looking fabulous, engaged in a lively discussion about Disha's role as an air hostess in the upcoming movie. With a touch of humor, they teased that the nation is eager to discover what the sensational Disha has in store for them in the movie. Both Sidharth and Karan quipped, 'Hawa mein hai ye toh".

More About Yodha

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Rashii Khanna, Yodha unveils a captivating tale of high-stakes hijacking. The film, a collaborative effort between Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, is helmed by directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Scheduled for release on March 15, 2024, and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, Yodha promises an intriguing narrative.