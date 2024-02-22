WATCH: Soon-to-be-parents Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar exude charm at Article 370 screening; Sunny Kaushal, Mrunal Thakur and more join

Yami Gautam has been generating a lot of buzz lately due to her upcoming film Article 370. The action thriller film is based on the abrogation of the eponymous article and will be released tomorrow. Ahead of its release, a special screening of the film was held, which was attended by several names, including Yami and the film's co-producer Aditya Dhar, among others.

Article 370 screening held recently

Today, February 22nd, a special screening of the upcoming action political thriller Article 370 took place. It was attended by soon-to-be parents Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar. Yami, who is also the lead actress in the film, looked ravishing in a red outfit. Meanwhile, her hubby Aditya opted for a black suit. The couple was all smiling as they posed happily for the cameras.

The event was also attended by Sunny Kaushal, who was accompanied by his father and action director, Sham Kaushal.

Mrunal Thakur was also seen at the screening. Dressed in a Apart from them, Arun Govil, his wife, Om Raut, and Taha Shah also attended the screening.

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar confirmed first pregnancy

At the trailer launch event of Article 370, Yami and Aditya unveiled that they are expecting their first child together. Aditya said: "We will get to know that if it's gonna be Laxmi or a Ganesha....there's a baby on the way. It was an amazing time because the way the film happened and the way we got to know about the baby honestly, it almost felt like..wo Abhimanyu waali story yaad aa gyi (it reminded me of Abhimanyu's story). The baby knows exactly about how 370 was abrogated."

About Article 370

Article 370 is backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar and helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It marks the second collaboration between Aditya and Yami after the successful URI. The film will be released theatrically on February 23rd, 2024. It is set against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status.

