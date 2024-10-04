WATCH: Suhana Khan and Aryan give sibling goals as they go out and about in city; fans shower love on Shah Rukh Khan's kids

Suhana Khan is currently busy with her endorsements and is gearing up to actively kickstart shooting for her big screen break with her dad Shah Rukh Khan. Her brother Aryan Khan, on the other hand, has been neck-deep into writing and directing his debut movie. Amid their busy schedules, the siblings were spotted arriving at an event in Mumbai on September 3.

In a video posted on the official Instagram handle of Pinkvilla, the popular Khan siblings, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were seen carpooling to a star-studded event in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son sat in the front seat while his sister and a friend sat behind. For the night, the upcoming director went with a plain white shirt. As for the King actress, she was seen wearing a white top which she layered up with a black blazer. According to reports, both of them were heading for the special screening of Ananya Panday’s upcoming movie, CTRL.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan will be making his debut with a web series titled Stardom which Red Chillies Entertainment will produce. Sharing more about the project, a source exclusively told Pinkvilla, “It’s a universal title and a term which every cine lover resonates with. The series is set against the backdrop of the film industry and what better title than Stardom? It is written and directed by Aryan, in fact, he is also the showrunner. It’s a 6-episodic show and more details will be out in the coming few months.”

A couple of months ago, the star celebrated the shoot wrap of his upcoming series with Bobby Deol by cutting a cake in the presence of the entire crew. On the other hand, The Archies debutant Suhana is gearing up to commence shooting for her theatrical debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s King, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan. It was also recently reported that the team will be making an official announcement of the actioner on SRK’s birthday, i.e., November 2, 2024.

