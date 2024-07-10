When it comes to vacationing in warm places, our mind races to mentally make a note to pack shorts and summer dresses. But honestly, styling these pieces right is the mantra to get a perfect fashionable look for vacations. Well, if you need help in this department, just check Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s Instagram, and you’ll get all the inspo you need!

Suhana Khan, Bollywood royalty and beloved Gen-Z style icon, just schooled us all on summer-ready vacation fashion. From breezy dresses to cool crop tops, she totally aimed to have fun while looking fabulous.

So, let’s just zoom right in and take a closer as well as more detailed look at the stylish and summer-friendly vacation wear outfits pulled off by Suhana for our next trip!

Suhana Khan dons sassy and summery vacation-friendly outfits

Chic look with crop top and skirt:

The Archies actress loves to keep things minimalistic when it comes to her vacation wear options. This was clearly proven by one of the first outfits that she wore during her trip to New York City.

Her look featured a sleeveless white crop with broad straps and a plunging neckline. The chic pristine white top was paired with a skirt with a stylish waistline to give the outfit a sultry vibe. The diva added a radiant but subtle makeup look with minimalistic accessories like stud earrings and matching sandals to complete this one.

Fabulous floral-printed midi dress:

Suhana Khan also likes to serve some comfortable but classy looks during her fun getaways, and her latest floral-inspired look is proof. The outfit featured a cap-sleeved and form-fitting floral-printed midi dress, designed by Doen. The elegant pick, known as the Elisabeth Dress, came with an extravagant tag of approximately Rs. 54,500.

The black-based and fully-lined silk georgette piece had a rather retro, ‘30s-inspired design with puffed-up sleeves and a plunging V-shaped neckline with cascading ruffles and a front tie-up design that looked all things femme and fabulous. She also added gold earrings and a delicate pendant with a radiant makeup look to hit just the right notes with her ensemble.

Simple and feminine vacation style:

Last but not least, Suhana also showed us just how even the most basic choices can go a long way, especially when it comes to vacation wear wardrobes. She wore a sleeveless floral top with an alluring neckline, proving the same. This was paired with casual pants to create the perfect travel-friendly ensemble that was just amazing.

Further, the diva added pretty simple finishing touches to all her looks with stunning makeup choices. She went with a radiant and flawless base with expertly filled eyebrows and mascara. She also added a touch of blush to her cheeks. Her nude lipstick legit tied up the whole look. She also added fashionable and functional bags with minimalistic accessory picks, and we love them!

So, are you feeling inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s talented daughter to prepare in advance with some simply stylish looks for your next fun getaway with your friends, family, or partner?

Which one of Suhana Khan’s vacation looks is your favorite? Let us know in the comment section below.

